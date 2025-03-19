Class celebrates Read Across America with whimsical ‘Cat in the Hat’ activities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — Roosevelt Elementary School’s special education class recently immersed itself in the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss during its March Enrichment activities, celebrating Read Across America Week with a series of engaging “Cat in the Hat”-themed events.

Students dove headfirst into the beloved story, participating in a variety of hands-on activities designed to foster creativity, problem-solving and sensory exploration. The highlight of the week was the “Cat in the Hat Tower Challenge,” where students worked collaboratively to construct towering structures using cups and index cards, testing their engineering skills and teamwork.

The creative fun didn’t stop there. Students also:

• explored AB patterns by crafting “Cat’s Hats” with red and white popsicle sticks, enhancing their understanding of sequencing and visual recognition;

• built their own Lego “Cat in the Hat” creations, combining imaginative play with fine motor skill development;

• engaged in sensory exploration through specially designed “Cat in the Hat” sensory bins, providing a multi-sensory learning experience; and

• enjoyed classic Dr. Seuss stories, accompanied by themed crafts and coloring pages, fostering a love for reading and literature.

“Read Across America Week is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the joy of reading,” said teacher Kristen Harbachuk. “Our students thoroughly enjoyed the ‘Cat in the Hat’-themed activities, which not only made learning fun but also reinforced important skills in a creative and engaging way. We are proud of their enthusiasm and participation.”

The celebration was a success, creating lasting memories and fostering a love for reading among the students.

Photos Courtesy of Colleen Kurdyla