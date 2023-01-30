Valley Road students honored for ‘tree’-mendous character

CLARK, NJ — As the first marking period came to a close, staff at Valley Road Elementary School were invited to nominate candidates who went above and beyond in the area of character for the school’s “Tree”mendous Character Award.

Sarah Badillo, school counselor, who organizes this event, said, “This award is part of our (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) program, where we try to encourage students to be their best selves and promote a positive school climate.”

Parents, grandparents, siblings and staff members at Valley Road Elementary School joined the students who were recognized for “tree”-mendous character.

“What I love about this award is that these kids are not doing anything above and beyond what they would normally do. … They are just being themselves, and, to me, that is what makes this award and each of them special,” Badillo added.

Students were told why they were nominated for this award. Every winner will have their picture displayed under a “tree” in the showcase at Valley Road Elementary School for the whole marking period, in recognition of their “tree”-mendous character.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski