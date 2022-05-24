Valley Road student wins Union County School Nurses Association poster contest

CLARK, NJ — Luca Agoglia, a fourth-grader from Valley Road Elementary School, is the winner of the Union County School Nurses Association poster contest. His poster was chosen by the county nurses as the one that best illustrated the theme “Healthy Living/Healthy Choices.”

Luca created his poster during art class with art teacher Kerry Kennedy as part of the school’s Wellness Week. Third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from Union County could participate in the contest. Luca’s poster, which he titled “Exercise — Sports,” focused on exercise as an important part of being healthy. Luca’s colorful drawings brought attention to his message in a creative way. Luca was awarded a certificate and gift card.

Lori Kowalski, Clark supervisor of School Nursing and Wellness and the nurse at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School, said, “I was moved by the tremendous outpouring of participation from the VRS students. A very special congratulations to Luca for his great work! Our district is extremely proud of him!”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski