Valley Road School K-Kids thanks veterans

LARK, NJ — The fourth- and fifth-graders of Valley Road School’s K-Kids group completed their first schoolwide service project. They collected more than 230 cards made for veterans. The cards were mailed to Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transporting as many United States military veterans as possible to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost to the veterans.

K-Kids is a community service organization led by teachers Sue Dzurovcik, Kim Belverio and Kimberly Nacht. “It was an honor for our school to participate in this wonderful event,” Nacht said, “to show our appreciation and support of our country’s veterans.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski