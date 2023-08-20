Valley Road kindergarten students to hatch chicks

CLARK, NJ — The kindergarten classes of teachers Valerie LaManna and Jessica Medina at Valley Road Elementary School will be hatching 12 ducklings in their classrooms for a period of six weeks. They will also be caring for and observing the growth and development of the baby ducklings. These animals will be provided to them by Goffle Road Poultry Farm in Wyckoff. Goffle Road Poultry Farm is a fourth-generation family owned farm operating since 1948, providing a fun, educational opportunity to interact with live ducklings.

During the six weeks, the classes will facilitate the care and health of their eggs and ducklings, and learn about duckling physical development and health and the importance of agriculture and the benefits of raising ducks on a farm.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski