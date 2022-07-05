Two ALJHS students are awarded the 2022 UCIAC Scholar Athlete Awards

CLARK, NJ — On Thursday, June 9, senior student-athletes Tatum Dobbins and Aidan Ford from Arthur L. Johnson High School were designated as the recipients of Union County Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s Scholar Athlete Awards. These awards, which are presented to a male and female athlete from each school in the county, celebrate both the athletic successes of high school athletes and their time in the classroom.

Gus Kalikas, athletic director at Arthur L. Johnson High School, had this to say about the recipients: “Tatum and Aidan have been an integral part of the success of our athletic programs at Arthur L. Johnson High School, allowing us to have success on the fields in multiple sports. More importantly, they have been model student-athletes that did things the right way both on the fields and in the classroom. They are truly deserving of being named our recipients of the UCIAC’s Scholar Athlete Awards, and we wish them well as they embark on their college careers.”

Photo Courtesy of Gus Kalikas