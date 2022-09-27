Two ALJ High School students receive academic honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School seniors Carina Hechevarria and Vincent Goodman were recently recognized as College Board National Recognition Program awardees. Hechevarria earned a National Hispanic Recognition Award and Goodman earned both a National African American Recognition Award and a National Hispanic Recognition Award.

According to the College Board, the students “earned this recognition because of their academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP exams. They’ve accomplished these milestones during an immensely demanding period of their high school career.”

According to the College Board, students who may be eligible have a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or better on two or more AP exams, and are black, Hispanic American or Latinx, indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

Edward Grande, Clark superintendent of schools, said, “These students’ performances demonstrate their strong academic aptitude. There is no doubt that more great things lie ahead for them.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski