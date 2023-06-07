Tree planted for Arbor Day at Arthur L. Johnson High School

CLARK, NJ — In honor of Arbor Day, Louis VanBergen’s Advanced Placement environmental science class at Arthur L. Johnson High School planted a redbud tree on campus. This donation was sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Shade Tree Advisory board.

VanBergen along with two students, Sarah DeJesus and Gina Galiszewski, attended a program on Wednesday, April 19, at Oak Ridge Park in Clark, to pick up the tree and learn best practices in planting.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski