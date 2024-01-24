Township engineer honored with 2023 Project of the Year Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ – The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has honored Clark Township engineer Richard O’Connor, with an honorable mention 2023 Project of the Year Award in Municipal Construction Management for communities of less than 20,000 residents.

The recognition is for the Athletic Complex Improvements at Arthur L. Johnson High School, which included multi-sport artificial turf fields, tennis court reconstruction and various amenities.

Despite an initial budget projection exceeding $4 million, Grotto Engineering Associates worked with stakeholders to optimize costs, leading to expanded project features within budget constraints.

The construction incorporated an underground stormwater management system meeting NJDEP regulations. Grotto, previously recognized for projects in 2007, 2009 and 2012, serves as the municipal engineer for the township of Clark.

Clark Board of Education member Bob Smorol was a major supporter of the project. “The field project was a major initiative for the school because it could be utilized by all of the students through sport or physical education throughout the entire year,” he said. “The field provides great sport flexibility and availability, as weather becomes a non-factor. We are enormously proud of how the complex came out and we have received many compliments from our townspeople and from those of other towns. Our town engineer, Rich O’Conner, and his team did a great job in helping us complete this important initiative.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee