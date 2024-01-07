Teachers recognized as Governor’s Educators of the Year and NJDE Exemplary Educators

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Several teachers were recently recognized for their achievements in the Clark Public School District.

The Governor’s Educators of the Year Program recognizes “exceptionally skilled and dedicated” educators that must “be an expert in the field” and who inspires students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.” They must “actively collaborate with colleagues, students and families to create a strong culture of respect and success.” The educator should demonstrate “leadership and innovation in educational activities at the school, district and/or state and national levels that take place both within and outside the school setting,” as well as have the “respect and admiration of students, parents, administrators and colleagues.” These educators have gone above and beyond for their students both in and outside of the classroom.

Clark Teachers recognized were:

Governor’s Educators of the Year SY 23-24 winners

• Joy Donaldson, English teacher, Arthur L. Johnson High School teacher

• Carla Wagner, media specialist, Arthur L. Johnson High School educational services professional

• Lauren Fernandes, mathematics teacher, Carl H. Kumpf Middle School teacher

• Michelle Burdo, occupational therapist, Carl H. Kumpf Middle School educational services professional

• Kayla Rodrigues, special education teacher, Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School teacher

• Kristine Gilbert, teacher assistant, Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School educational services professional

• Christopher Raguseo, physical education/health teacher, Valley Road Elementary School teacher

• Maria DaSilva, paraprofessional aide, Valley Road Elementary School educational services professional

• Erin Van De Water, special education teacher, Clark Preschool teacher

Anthony DelConte, mathematics teacher and coach, at Arthur L. Johnson High School and Lauren Cesare, special education teacher, at Carl H. Kumpf Middle School, were also recently recognized by the New Jersey Department of Education as Exemplary Educators of the Year through the 2023 New Jersey Exemplary Educator Program.

According to the New Jersey Department of Education Website, “Each year, the New Jersey Department of Education invites public school districts (including charter schools) to participate in the Exemplary Educator Recognition Program. The goal of this program is to identify outstanding educators for special recognition, alternating between elementary (Pre-K to 5) and secondary (6-12) every year. A state certificate of recognition is given out to each candidate that is selected as an Exemplary Educator.” The most recent round focused on secondary teachers.

The program seeks to identify exemplary educators who are “valued by their school community and have exhibited strong knowledge and skills, an inspiring presence and a clear vision for quality teaching and learning.” They have demonstrated “exceptional teaching and leadership abilities” and have had a “positive impact on students, colleagues and the school community.”

Superintendent Edward Grande said, “These recipients excel in all that they do for our students. They are model educators and we are so fortunate that they are here in the Clark schools with us.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski