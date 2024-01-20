Tea with superintendent addresses transitioning into kindergarten

CLARK, NJ — Going from preschool to kindergarten is a big step for a child.

In order to help children transition to kindergarten in the best way possible, the Clark Public School District’s Parent University recently presented “Tea with the Superintendent: Transitioning into Kindergarten” at the Arthur L. Johnson High School Instructional Media Center.

Clark kindergarten teachers Kimberly Belverio and Amy DiFrancesco-Citsay and Superintendent of Clark Public Schools Edward Grande were on the discussion panel and available to answer parents’ questions and concerns. The program was open to all parents who have children who will be attending Clark schools. The event was free with registration and 18 parents were in attendance.

The discussion began with factors to consider when deciding if your child is ready for kindergarten. DiFrancesco-Citsay, who teaches at Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School, said sometimes a child may be of chronological age, but if sent too early — socially and emotionally — they may have difficulty communicating with peers and may be less attentive in class. “Socially, they don’t match up to where they are academically,” she said.

Belverio, who teaches at Valley Road Elementary School, said, in agreement, “Holding a child back an extra year works out in your favor. It makes a big difference. It’s a great way to go.”

Other ways to prepare a child for kindergarten include reading books every day, developing motor skills, following two- and three-step directions, manners and taking turns.

“It starts at home,” DiFrancesco-Citsay said. “It needs to be a partnership. We’re here to build character and set them up for success.”

Belverio added, “Using kind words to friends. Teaching compassion.”

Independence was also stressed, such as the importance of a child learning to tie their shoes, dressing themselves and cleaning up after themselves. “Just doing it at home … when they get to kindergarten, ‘Got this!’” DiFrancesco-Citsay said.

There was also the topic of social and emotional learning — building relationships and connections with classmates. DiFrancesco-Citsay said, “Have them involved in as many play dates as possible. Have them go to birthday parties. It’s nice out; go outside and play.”

Belverio pointed out that they see children crying when they have to leave their parents. Get them used to being with other adults besides parents, such as a grandparent or a neighbor.

Entering kindergarten knowing some math skills will put a child ahead of the game. “They should come in being able to count to 20,” DiFrancesco-Citsay said. “Anything you do with numbers is fantastic. Count place mats. Point out groups of small objects and ask, ‘How many?’ It prepares them for bigger things.” By the time a child finishes kindergarten, they will know how to count to 100.

In conclusion, the teachers talked about building a child’s self-esteem.

“Answer their questions. Give them love and support. The kids need it,” DiFrancesco-Citsay said.

“It’s a hard transition,” Belverio added. “Everything’s new.”

