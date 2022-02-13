Students find success at Instant Decision Days

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Instant Decision Days, organized by the School Counseling Department at Arthur L. Johnson High School, took place throughout November and December. The school had 64 meetings for official decisions from the colleges. Out of those 64 meetings, there were 64 acceptances — a 100-percent acceptance rate. More than $725,000 in merit scholarships was awarded on the spot from Kean University, Rider University, Bloomfield College, Stockton University and Montclair State University. Additional merit scholarships will be sent via mail or email from Monmouth University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Ramapo College, Seton Hall University and Fairleigh Dickinson University, increasing the grand total awarded.

School counselor Meghan Bradley said, “We are so proud of the Class of 2022. We look forward to hearing more exciting news throughout the year!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casele Broski