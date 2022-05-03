Students at Valley Road School warm hearts with Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

CLARK, NJ — Students at Valley Road School in Clark performed Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” on Thursday, March 31. This 60-minute musical is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The fourth- and fifth-grade cast included 40 students, led by teachers Jackie Kozlowski, Caitlin McHugh and Kerry Kennedy.

According to Kozlowski, “Students participating in the play worked very hard learning their lines, songs and dances. While participating in a school musical production, students are able to have fun, build self-confidence, practice critical thinking and problem solving skills, get creative, work as a team and many more valuable skills. Every role — whether onstage or behind the scenes — is vital for the show’s success.”

Starring in the show were Joy Raguseo as young Elsa, Lilijana Jadro as Elsa, Eilish Gillespie as young Anna, Soraia Simoes as Anna, Vincent Plaza as Kristoff, Ella Nothstein as Olaf, Jacob Hutton as Hans, Rayna Davidson as Sven, Leon Li as Weselton, Lucy Hoff as Pabbie, Naiana Caballero Herrera as Bulda, Declan Mulcahy as King Agnarr, Kaya Janocko as Queen Iduna and Sofia Prado as Bishop.

Performing in the chorus were Payton Kurek, Nerissa Azor, Vanessa Miller and Adriana Erszkowicz.

The Townspeople were Colleen Sullivan, Yasemin Memis, April Fleckenstein, Sofia Nikolic and Charlotte Pitta. The Hidden Folks were Carissa Socci and Kaja Hajduk.

Oaken was played by Gavin Mulcahy. Oaken’s family was played by Julianne Johnson, Emelia Carapola and Kalani Caballero Herrera.

The stage crew included Cody Alicea, Grace Walton, Kylie Casais, Kiera Durnin, Joseph Diliberto, Luciana Diliberto, Adriana Ventura, Mackenzie Walsh, Isabella Prokos and Hailee Patel.

“Frozen Jr.” was presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, which provided all materials.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski