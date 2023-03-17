Seminar on parenting to be presented

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Public School District’s Parent University Program presents “Parenting in the New, Not So Normal,” with speaker John Mopper of Blueprint Mental Health, on Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m., in the Carl H. Kumpf Middle School cafeteria.

Learn strategies to best support your child at home fostering a sense of resilience and growth. Discuss topics such as peer pressure, anxiety, social media, independence, decision-making,

setting expectations and more. A question-and-answer session is to follow.

This event is open to all parents with children attending the Clark and Garwood public schools. To register for this free event, contact Christine Casale Broski at [email protected] or call 732-574-9600, ext. 3355, by Wednesday, March 15.