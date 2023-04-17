Quality Institute names Clark a 2022 Healthy Town Up-and-Coming

CLARK, NJ — Clark has been named a 2022 Healthy Town Up-and-Coming by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute. The organization runs the statewide Mayors Wellness Campaign, in partnership with the NJ State League of Municipalities.

Clark Township participated in the program for the first time in 2022. As part of the efforts, a committee was formed of township employees, local medical providers, community members and local businesses to add new programming and events specifically targeted to enhance the mental, emotional and physical health of the community.

These included a weight-loss challenge, a health fair, a summer concert series and other new programming through the Recreation department.

The NJHCQ Institute said, “Clark Township is a first-time Healthy Town Up-and-Coming designee. The township focused on physical activity for residents of all ages through healthy living activities, physical fitness activities, and programming targeting children’s health.”

Mayor Sal Bonaccorso said he was happy with the town’s first year standing.

“I am thrilled to accept the 2022 Healthy Town Up-and-Coming designation on behalf of the Clark community,” he said. “Health comes in many forms, including physical, mental and emotional. The Mayors Wellness Committee worked hard last year and will continue this year to build programming throughout our township that offers connections and opportunities for our residents to live and build better and healthier lifestyles.”

In total, the NJHCQ Institute named 14 “Healthy Towns,” 17 “Healthy Towns to Watch” and seven “Healthy Towns Up-and-Coming.”

According to the organization, “Each year, communities participating in the MWC complete a comprehensive Healthy Town application outlining the research they’ve done to identify their community health needs and explaining how they have organized their local MWC committee. The application also highlights the actions the towns have taken to make their communities healthier places to live, work and play.”