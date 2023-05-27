Proclamation calls for an end to gun violence

CLARK, NJ — During the Town Council meeting on Monday, May 15, Mayor Sal Bonaccorso offered a proclamation declaring the first Friday in June to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the township.

Members of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America were presented with the proclamation. Joan Peters invited the public to join members of the organization at a peace walk on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m., in Rahway River Park.

“I think this is a subject that we can all agree on. We need to end gun violence in our nation,” Bonaccorso said. “As a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and a gun owner myself, I firmly stand with that, but I also believe that the gun violence that’s going on in our nation needs to end.”

Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee