Paddling away the day and flying high across the sky in Clark

CLARK, NJ — Fun is the name of the game in Clark this summer. Pool members were delighted to have the opportunity to use kayaks and paddle the day away. Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo said of the annual tradition, “It’s a great opportunity to try something new for so many kids and adults. We section off an area of the pool so users can safely enjoy the kayaks.”

Also happening this week was ziplining at Summer Recreation Camp. For two days, children, counselors and even Bernardo took flight over the recreation grounds. “I had to try this,” said Bernardo, laughing. “I’m not getting any younger and, every year, I never seem to get around to it. It was terrific and I see why the kids love it.”

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee