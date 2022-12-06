Mother Seton Regional HS welcomes former governor

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Mother Seton Regional High School’s newly formed leadership team welcomed New Jersey’s first female governor, Christine Todd Whitman, to the school on Thursday, Oct. 27. This team consists of nearly 60 students and is facilitated by John Odin, Introduction to Criminal Justice course instructor. The leadership team created the Special Speaker Series so that students and alumni can learn from other female leaders.

In the spring, the leadership group will host retired New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Virginia Long.

Photos Courtesy of Mother Seton Regional High School