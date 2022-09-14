Mother Seton Regional High School to host gala

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Mother Seton Regional High School in Clark has announced an evening gala to honor alumnae and friends of the school. The evening will feature a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and dinner. A silent auction and gift basket raffle will follow the festivities. Alumnae, family and friends are invited to attend. The event will be on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., at Ariana’s Grand, 800 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge. Bidding on the silent auction items will begin Saturday, Oct. 1, at msrgala.org. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the school at 732-382-1952, ext. 175, or visit the gala website.

The Alumnae Award will be presented to Barbara Kelly Montemurno. Montemurno retired as director of information technology at Johnson & Johnson after 30 years; during her career, she traveled throughout the United States, Canada, South America and Europe. In retirement, she volunteers at Mother Seton by participating in the many activities it hosts to serve the local community; she also serves as president of the school’s consultative board.

The Friend of Mother Seton Regional High School Award will be given to Camille “Candy” Jackiewicz, for her unwavering dedication to the school throughout the last 30 years. Jackiewicz works diligently behind the scenes, touching every aspect of the school’s life and powerfully influencing the smooth operations of the school, facilitating the realization of its mission.

Photos Courtesy of Mother Seton Regional High School