Mother Seton Regional High School to host gala

CLARK, NJ — Mother Seton Regional High School in Clark will be hosting the 2021 Gala Evening of Celebration and Recognition, both virtually and in person, on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Alumnae, family and friends are invited to attend the gala watch party in person, for which a fee is charged, or virtually, for which registration is required. The event includes awards and a silent auction, with bidding starting on Saturday, Jan. 1. For more information, visit msrgala.org; contact the school at 732-382-1952, ext. 175; or email gala@motherseton.org.

The Alumnae Award will be presented to two individuals this year: Elizabeth Armstrong Arnold and Catherine Patla Paris. Arnold received a master’s degree in library service and spent her career developing digital libraries for pharmaceutical and health care companies. Her graduating class has committed to raising funds through the Tuition Angels program for the past five years to assist other young women in receiving the academic foundation of the MSR community. Paris is a physical therapist whose expertise and publications on extremity examination and treatment of manipulations are part of the University of Saint Augustine’s physical therapy curriculum.

This year’s Faculty Award will be presented to Thomas Moran, who joined the Mother Seton faculty in fall 2000 and teaches physical science, biology, chemistry and environmental science. Moran is also a sports coach and was inducted into the New Jersey Sports Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015. Moran is freshman class moderator and leads the Astronomy, Step, Film and Speech clubs.

Toni Feeney is this year’s recipient of the Friend of MSRHS Award. Feeney had a career in business management until the birth of her daughters, when she became a full-time parent. Thus began her Tupperware career, from 1992 to present. As the parent of students in the school, she became involved in the Parents’ Guild and helped with school events. During Feeney’s tenure as president of the Parents’ Guild, the profits of all fundraisers doubled.

Photos Courtesy of Mother Seton Regional High School