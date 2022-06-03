Mother Seton Regional announces valedictorian and salutatorian

CLARK, NJ — The administration, faculty and staff of Mother Seton Regional High School have announced the senior class valedictorian and salutatorian for the 2021-2022 school year. Valedictorian Emily Destito of Linden and salutatorian Raquel Pita of Belleville were recognized with the top two academic achievement awards.

Destito is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. She participated in Math League and Science League. She was a student ambassador and a member of the Loaves and Fishes Club. Destito also received the AP Calculus, AP Chemistry, AP Physics, AP English and AP US History awards. Besides maintaining an excellent academic record, Destito was a four-year athlete, participating in soccer and serving as captain in her senior year. Destito is the younger sister of alumna Lauren Destito, Class of 2019, who is a nursing student at TCNJ.

Destito said she is excited about her acceptance to Cornell University, where she will study chemical engineering.

Pita is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. She was involved with the school’s volleyball team, playing for one year and serving as their manager for three years. Pita served as a student ambassador and competed in both the Math and Science leagues. She has been the sound coordinator for MSR’s musicals. Pita is the older sister of Catarina Pita, Class of 2026.

Pita said she is looking forward to attending the University of New Haven for Cybersecurity and Networks.

“Each of these two girls has devoted countless hours of hard work and dedication to their studies at Mother Seton Regional High School to receive this time-honored recognition,” said Sister Jacquelyn Balasia, Principal of Mother Seton Regional High School. “We congratulate both Emily and Raquel on all of their achievements and accomplishments, both inside and outside of the classroom. We know that they will make a difference in this world.”

Photo Courtesy of Mother Seton Regional High School