CLARK, NJ — Each year, the students of Mother Seton Regional High School in Clark collect at least 40 baskets of food, each accompanied by a turkey. These baskets are donated to St. Joseph Social Service Center in Elizabeth.

These baskets are in addition to the weekly donations of sandwiches and food to St. Joseph’s. Each Monday, year-round, the school donates hundreds of sandwiches and bags of food delivered by volunteers to St. Joseph’s.

Photo Courtesy of Mother Seton Regional High School