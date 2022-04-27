Middle school hosts Kumpf Trivia Bowl

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Tuesday, April 12, Carl H. Kumpf Middle School hosted the Kumpf Trivia Bowl. The event was the culminating activity for the Kumpf ATOMS — Academic Tournament Open to Middle Schools — Team, an academic challenge team. Those students selected for the team after a try-out process met regularly throughout the year, participating in various trivia challenges. The team also held some virtual competitions with other schools in the state. This year, the team ventured into community service as well, collecting items to help Ukrainians. Kumpf math teacher Cristina Faro is the adviser for the team.

The Kumpf ATOMS Team has been a part of the Carl H. Kumpf Middle School community for more than 15 years. In the past, students have traveled to Bridgewater–Raritan Middle School to compete, but that tournament no longer exists, post–COVID-19.

The five teams competing at the Kumpf Trivia Bowl have been competing against one another all school year to earn points. The teams have been seeded based on those total points and assigned bracket spots accordingly. Each round of the Kumpf Trivia Bowl consisted of three Jeopardy-style categories, with the exception of the final round, which had four categories. The evening culminated with the winning team competing in a bonus round against a group of parents and siblings. The winning team this year consisted of Matthew Martino, Zachary MacDougall, Michael Syntscha and Vincent Motsay.

Carl H. Kumpf Middle School Principal Rick Delmonaco said, “Congratulations to all the ATOMS team members and Ms. Faro for a terrific event!”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski