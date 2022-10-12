L’Oreal to open new research and innovation center in Clark

CLARK, NJ — L’Oreal USA on Tuesday, Sept. 27, announced that it will be opening a new, state-of-the-art research and innovation center in Clark, replacing its existing facilities, which it has occupied in the area for more than six decades. The $140 million development project represents the most significant investment in a research and innovation facility in the company’s history.

The new center will strengthen L’Oreal’s capacity to advance the scientific and technological research behind products and services aimed at meeting the diverse beauty expectations of consumers in the United States and worldwide. The center will focus on a range of beauty innovations while pioneering research such fields as green sciences and beauty tech.

“This historic investment in our new research and innovation center is an important milestone for L’Oreal USA, as we continue to put science at the heart of all that we do to serve our American consumers with more innovative, inclusive and sustainable beauty products,” said David Greenberg, president and chief executive officer of L’Oreal USA. “New Jersey has served as our scientific hub here in the United States for over six decades, and we are excited to expand our footprint in the state and bring all our scientific teams together in a beautiful and modern new research facility.”

The nearly 250,000-square-foot center will bring together more than 550 employees from the company’s North America Research & Innovation Division, from advanced research to evaluation and product development, under one roof. This ambitious real-estate project advances L’Oreal’s commitment to offering each consumer the best innovations in terms of quality, efficacy and safety while respecting the planet.

“New Jersey is home to the largest concentration of scientists and engineers per square mile in the United States, which makes our state a prime location for businesses seeking top talent to help them remain on the cutting edge of innovation and development,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “This significant project represents L’Oreal’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a presence in New Jersey, and I am thrilled their company has chosen to continue investing in the future of our state.”

Agile workspaces and modular labs will be designed to strengthen internal partnerships, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that allows for greater interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation. The site will also house the capacity to scale formulations through a dedicated team, which will accelerate the creation and development of new products. The center will also be the home for external partnerships and scientific collaborations through L’Oreal’s Open Innovation strategy.

“Our new campus will serve as the research and innovation epicenter for our North America scientific teams across product innovation, development and testing,” said Sanford Browne, North America president of research and innovation at L’Oreal. “The U.S. is a unique market, and our strong presence in this highly collaborative environment will empower us to provide an even higher standard of quality, efficacy and safety for our consumers. With cutting-edge science and technology, advanced digital tools and data, and a focus on green chemistry, we will continue to invent the future of beauty.”

Reinforcing the company’s L’Oreal for the Future sustainability commitment, the new research and innovation center will be designed to the highest sustainability standards by reducing energy use, resource consumption and waste production while developing multipurpose indoor and outdoor green space to support the area’s ecology and biodiversity.

The new center is currently being constructed and is expected to be fully operational in 2024.

Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Kozinski