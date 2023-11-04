Library hosts Fall Open House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Public Library hosted its inaugural Fall Open House on Thursday, Oct. 19. The event featured a range of engaging activities for all ages, including a scavenger hunt, a mini-golf station and an opportunity for participants to unleash their creativity by painting their very own pumpkins. Attendees were also treated to goodie bags and enjoyed cider and doughnuts generously provided by the Friends of the Public Library.

Members of the Clark Town Council paid a visit, taking a moment to capture a photo and learn more about the two significant grants the library has secured over the past year.

The Clark Public Library proudly received a substantial grant from the Union County Commissioners, which facilitated its participation in the Libraries of Middlesex Automation Consortium. This partnership now empowers patrons to access a vast array of materials and exciting new services.

Additionally, the library was honored to be the recipient of another substantial grant, this time from the Clark Township Council and the state of New Jersey. Made possible through the Library Construction Bond Act, this grant allowed the Clark Public Library to undertake vital improvements to its HVAC mechanical system. These enhancements have transformed all library spaces, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all who visit.

Photos Courtesy of Clark Public Library