Kumpf Unified Sports Team competes

CLARK, NJ — On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Unified Sports club members from Kumpf faced Millburn in their first basketball game of the season. Unified coaches Lauren Cesare, Dominique Smith and Jaclyn Valdez agreed that it was a huge success. This program provides an opportunity for students of all abilities to participate in sports.

In addition to learning skills, students learn about teamwork, sportsmanship and inclusivity. Whether students were playing, helping their teammates score or cheering in the stands, it was an exciting and rewarding experience for all.

According to the coaches, “Tyler Nunes, Max Jacobsen, Thiago Lopez and Logan Bloom were our MVPs. While Kumpf lost by just a couple of points, it’s safe to say that everyone came home a winner.”

“The game was good. Sadly we lost, but it was okay!” said Logan Bloom, Unified president.

“We almost won and said good game to Millburn!” said Tyler Nunes, Unified member.

“It was great and fantastic!” said Thiago Lopez, Unified member.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski