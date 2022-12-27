Kumpf Unified Club wins prizes, participates in Cool School Plunge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — On Saturday, Nov. 19, Carl H. Kumpf Middle School’s Unified Club took part in the Cool School Plunge, a “dash and splash” race event held in Asbury Park and organized by Special Olympics New Jersey. This event is for schools with Unified School programs, which are Special Olympics Unified Sports programs that create inclusive school communities for children of all abilities. The Cool School Plunge allows students and staff to plunge into the freezing ocean. Fundraising proceeds support CHK Unified and Special Olympics New Jersey. Advisers Jennifer Barbera, Dominique Smith and Lauren Cesare created a team of 41 members among the students and staff of the Clark School District.

The CHK Unified team ran under the name “Clark Unified” and, in total, they were able to raise more than $8,500. Their top fundraisers included eighth-graders Eden Ordner, $1,303; Justin Huff, $553; and Hudson Couto, $507; and seventh-grader Samara Vazquez, $676. Not only did Clark win first place for fundraising, but they also won first place for most participants. The team went home with two trophies.

“The Cool School Plunge is my favorite event that CHK Unified participates in. I was thrilled with the success this year. Despite the cold weather, everyone had a great time and it showcased inclusion that is evident in our district. Our program has grown tremendously over the last two years and it was truly an honor to be awarded the trophies. This is a testament to the hard work of the students and advisers in promoting inclusion. Our success would not be possible without the support of the families and students. I can’t wait for next year’s plunge!” Barbera, a teacher at Arthur L. Johnson High School, said. “The CHK Unified team would like to thank all members of Clark who were able to help us surpass our goal. We look forward to having an even larger team next year!”

“This is Kumpf’s second time attending the Cool School Plunge. What a difference a year can make! I am so proud of not only the size of our team, but the overwhelming support this year,” Smith, a CHK teacher, said. “The Cool School Plunge was a chilly, but exciting experience. Many students braved the frigid waters of the Atlantic and dove in. This club would not be possible without the support and dedication of the CHK Unified members, staff members and families. Thank you, and I am eager to see what is next for CHK Unified.”

This year, the CHK Unified team opened up the event to the entire district. Faculty members, students and their families were encouraged to participate in fundraising and joining the CHK Unified team at the Cool School Plunge. Valley Road School had a Beach Day fundraiser to help support the CHK Unified team. Joseph Beltramba, Stephanie Burdel, Jennifer Clere, Christine Hahn, Gail Lombardi and Nicole Semon cheered on the CHK Unified team at the plunge.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski