CLARK, NJ — Carl H. Kumpf Middle School students recently participated in the school’s annual Thanksgiving food drive. Students were asked to donate nonperishable items. This year, all donations went to a local food pantry.

School counselor Danielle Crincoli, who spearheaded the service project, said, “We are so proud of our students for their participation this year. Their desire to help others was shown through their enthusiasm for this project.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski