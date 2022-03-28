Kumpf students attend Peer/Pathway to Leadership Conference

CLARK, NJ — On Thursday, Feb. 3, 16 Carl H. Kumpf Middle School students attended the New Jersey State Elks Association’s Peer/Pathway to Leadership Conference. The conference focused on bullying, cyberbullying, social media issues and other related topics. The students heard from speakers on how to best handle these situations and to be a peer leader. More than 450 students from around the state attended the conference, which was at the Ocean Place Resort & Spa in Long Branch. Teacher Suzanne Hamilton and guidance counselor Danielle Crincoli accompanied the students on the trip. The students enjoyed the conference and collaborating with other students from around the state.

Kumpf Principal Rick Delmonaco said, “I am extremely happy that we could send these student leaders to such a worthwhile program. The lessons they learned will help them in the future. These young student leaders represented our school and town in such a positive manner.”

The Clark Municipal Alliance and the Clark Board of Education shared in the cost to send the students to the conference.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski