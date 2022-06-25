Kumpf principal recognized as LACADA’s Clark Municipal Volunteer of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Carl H. Kumpf Middle School Principal Rick Delmonaco was recently awarded the 2022 Clark Municipal Volunteer of the Year Award by the Local Advisory Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Delmonaco was recognized at a dinner on Tuesday, May 3, at Galloping Hill Caterers. The celebration honored volunteers who are committed to preventing alcoholism and drug abuse throughout Union County.

Superintendent Edward Grande said, “Mr. Delmonaco is most deserving of this special recognition due to his strong commitment to making certain that our students and their parents have the support that they need in terms of, for example, understanding the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski