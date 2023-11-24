Kerry’s Clark Site makes a difference at the Community Food Bank of New Jersey

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Through their commitment to the community, Kerry’s Clark Site has dedicated significant volunteer hours to support the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

For three days, a total of 45 Kerry employee volunteers joined the cause and the Kerry team is not stopping there. Their next volunteer day was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Community Food Bank of New Jersey, a member of Feeding America, is the foremost anti-hunger and anti-poverty organization in the state. A key aspect of their approach is inspiring positive lifestyles by addressing hunger as a health issue, which aligns with Kerry’s purpose of Inspiring Food and Nourishing Life.

“The experience was amazing. So fulfilling. Knowing I was able to help serve the community by sending food to people in need is extremely gratifying,” said Maxine Shiller, a buyer for Kerry. Participating as a team has been particularly uplifting for the volunteers, emphasizing the power of collective action in creating positive change.

Kerry’s Clark Site’s commitment to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey is an excellent use of Kerry’s MyCommunity program. Through this program all Kerry employees are given one paid volunteer day to improve life in the communities in which they live and operate, through the lens of Food, Nutrition and Health. As Kerry’s volunteers look forward to their volunteer days, they hope to inspire more individuals to join them in the fight against hunger and poverty in New Jersey.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Campbell