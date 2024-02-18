Judge meets with Arthur L. Johnson sophomores

CLARK, NJ — Students in Laura Bundy’s driver education class at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark met Judge Gary Bundy on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Bundy has been the Municipal Court judge for more than 15 years in Roselle Park and Garwood. He spoke about many essential topics dealing with teen driving and the law. There are many different laws drivers have to abide by, especially new drivers. The judge spoke about provisional licenses, underage driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated and illegal drug use in a vehicle. Arthur L. Johnson students were very engaged in each topic and asked some excellent questions.

Photo Courtesy of Gus Kalikas