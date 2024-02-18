Judge meets with Arthur L. Johnson sophomores

Judge Gary Bundy stands in the middle of visiting students, from left, John Brown, Max Fernandez, Brayden Severini, Mostaffa El Hady, Lucas Rojas, Raphael Da Rocha, Matthew Robertazzi, Chase Polak, Eric Torres, Madison Firestone, Avery Forfa, Frank Mentzel, Mia DePinho, Nick Carlucci, Grant Stisi, Ella Rishko and Briana Dreher.

CLARK, NJ — Students in Laura Bundy’s driver education class at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark met Judge Gary Bundy on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Bundy has been the Municipal Court judge for more than 15 years in Roselle Park and Garwood. He spoke about many essential topics dealing with teen driving and the law. There are many different laws drivers have to abide by, especially new drivers. The judge spoke about provisional licenses, underage driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated and illegal drug use in a vehicle. Arthur L. Johnson students were very engaged in each topic and asked some excellent questions.



