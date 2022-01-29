Judge Gary Bundy meets with ALJ sophomores

CLARK, NJ — Students in Laura Bundy’s driver education class at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark met Judge Gary Bundy, Laura Bundy’s father, on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Judge Bundy has been the municipal court judge in Roselle Park and Garwood for about 14 years.

He spoke to the students about several topics concerning teen driving and the law, including provisional licenses, underage driving under the influence and illegal drug use in a vehicle. The ALJ students were very engaged and asked excellent questions.

Photo Courtesy of Laura Bundy