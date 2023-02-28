International Day returns to Valley Road Elementary School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The gym at Valley Road Elementary School was bustling with excitement, because International Day was back after having been canceled for a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

School counselor Sarah Badillo, who organized the event, said, “This is by far my favorite event at VRES, because it allows all of us an appreciation of all the cultures that make up our school community.”

Families shared aspects of their culture — important facts, notable people, tasty food, music and more. One parent in attendance said that they cannot wait until next year’s event, because everyone was happy, with families coming together to celebrate.

Cuba, Uruguay, Panama, Poland, Colombia, China, Israel, Puerto Rico, India, Croatia, Portugal and Germany were all represented. There were delicious foods on the tables for visitors to taste as they took a virtual trip around the world. Three students performed. Kaja Hajduk sang a carol from Poland, and Declan Mulcahy and Leon Li read a poem in Chinese and English.

“This event was a success, where families and students came together to showcase our great diversity and what makes our school an amazing community,” Badillo said.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski