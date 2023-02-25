Instant Decision Days observed at Arthur L. Johnson High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, MJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School recently had several Instant Decision Days, during which students received official decisions from nine different colleges regarding their applications. Organized by the school counseling department, 88 meetings were planned. At those meetings, the school had a 100-percent acceptance rate.

More than $1.3 million in merit scholarships was awarded on the spot to ALJ students, from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Seton Hall University, Montclair State University and Stockton University. Additional merit scholarships will be sent via mail or email from NJIT, Ramapo College of New Jersey, Monmouth University and Kean University, in addition to the colleges previously mentioned.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski