High school senior recognized as National Merit Commended Student

CLARK — Arthur L. Johnson High School senior Connor Chin was recently named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program and recognized at the February Clark Board of Education meeting.

Each October, students nationwide are given the opportunity to take the PSAT. This program provides students with a standardized testing experience and valuable data. In the 11th-grade year, the PSAT also serves as the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and enters eligible students into a scholarship competition.

Of the 1.5 million eligible students who take the PSAT/NMSQT nationally, only about 50,000, or 3 to 4 percent, of the highest scoring students receive program recognition.

At the Board of Education meeting, Arthur L Johnson High School Principal Tara Oliveira said, “It is my honor to stand before you tonight as we acknowledge senior student Connor Chin, who has been recognized by the College Board as a National Merit Commended Scholar.”

Through the course of his tenure at ALJ, Chin’s scholastic achievement and extracurricular involvements have been equally impressive. He boasts a significant grade-point average, challenging himself with many of the most rigorous high school courses. As the president of Student Movement Against Cancer, Chin has helped to facilitate multiple fundraisers to assist with cancer research. In the musical field, Chin is an accomplished drummer, playing in both his own rock band, as well as performing in ALJ’s jazz and marching bands.

In the future, Chin said he hopes to pursue his interest in biotechnology, wanting to learn about genetic mutation and its effect on the body, as well as about cellular and tissue repair and engineering. Oliveira continued, “We are so proud of Connor, his achievements and this most recent recognition as a National Merit Commended Scholar.”

“Those being named commended students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” said a spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Corp. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski