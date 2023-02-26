High school hosts ‘Hide in Plain Sight’ drug awareness program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Drug Alliance sponsored “Hidden in Plain Sight,” a drug awareness program for parents on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Arthur L. Johnson High School. The event was designed to help parents of teens recognize unfamiliar hazards of drug use that are often in plain sight.

DEA special agent Timothy P. McMahon guided attendees through an exhibit of a typical teenager’s bedroom. He spoke about substance abuse trends, the signs and symptoms to watch for and resources to help keep children healthy and drug-free.

The event gave attendees time to meet with the experts at a pre-session dinner. The event was well attended.

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Bernardo