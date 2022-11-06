HERO Campaign helps teach important lesson at Arthur L. Johnson High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Arthur L. Johnson High School recently received a DUI simulator for its driver education classes. In June, ALJ and the HERO Campaign had their annual walk for Michael Sot, ALJ Class of 2017, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2018 while a student at The College of New Jersey. The simulator was purchased with the money raised from the walk.

Health and physical education teacher Laura Bundy said, “This simulator will help teach our students an important lesson about the dangers of drunk driving and distracted driving. We are grateful for the support of the HERO Campaign and will always remember our own hero, Michael Sot.”

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski