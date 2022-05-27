Hehnly students recognize Autism Awareness Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — During the month of April, students at Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School participated in Autism Awareness Month. Among other activities, the students colored puzzle pieces and submitted them along with a $1 donation each. A total of $105 was collected and donated to Autism Speaks.

Hehnly students and staff lit up the halls blue on Friday, April 1, in honor of Autism Awareness Day.

The students wrapped up the month of activities with a walk around the school. The bulletin board and the banner used for the walk were both created by Hehnly lunch/classroom aide Jeanie Buffa.

All of the events were coordinated by Hehnly School counselor Joseph Sortino.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski