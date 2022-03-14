Hehnly K-Kids Hold Food Drive for Community Food Bank of New Jersey

CLARK, NJ — The Frank K. Hehnly K-Kids recently found out just how much food they collected during a school-wide food drive for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey’s (CFBNJ) Students Change Hunger Campaign this past November. According to K-Kids advisor Cassie DeVita, “This proves that when students come together, great things are possible. Frank K. Hehnly donated a total of 275 pounds of food! These resources will provide approximately more than 229 meals to neighbors experiencing food insecurity.”

Over the past three years, schools, youth groups, and students from across New Jersey collected more than 270,000 pounds of food and $133,000, providing more than 755,000 nutritious meals to neighbors in need. Hehnly students collected not only Thanksgiving food but dry cereals, canned fruits and vegetables, sauces, pasta, and grains. This year, students from CFBNJ’s serving area collected 58,000 pounds of food and raised $36,900, providing more than 159,000 meals to neighbors in need.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski