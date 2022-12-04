GWACC to include Clark Business Alliance and related boards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce at its November board of directors meeting approved Darielle Walsh as the board secretary, replacing Ron Bansky, who has sold his business and moved to Long Beach Island. Also, the township of Clark, the Clark Business Alliance and the Irish Business Association were approved as additions to the GWACC. The GWACC will now include six towns: Clark, Fanwood, Garwood, Mountainside, Scotch Plains and Westfield. Elected to the GWACC board of directors for a one-year term were Alan Tennant, president of the Clark Business Alliance, and Steve Flood, president of the Irish Business Association. The first meeting in Clark took place at Manny’s Diner on Thursday, Nov. 10, and was sponsored by the Clark Township. GWACC will now continue to schedule and publicize IBA and Clark Township events.

Gene Jannotti, the GWACC chief executive officer, said, “This is the first expansion of GWACC in many years, and it will bring a new group of business professionals into the organization. All existing members will benefit from this relationship.”

Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso said, “I am excited to see the Clark Business Alliance as part of GWACC working with businesses in town. We need to support our local businesses in any way we can. They are the heartbeat of a thriving community.”

Tennant, the owner of Edward Jones Investments in Clark, said, “I look forward to being part of GWACC and demonstrating how we can help the businesses in Clark with the newly formed Clark Business Alliance.”

Flood, owner and founder of the technology firm Scomage Information Services Inc., has been in business in the Scotch Plains area since 1999. Flood said, “The IBA is very happy to be a part of GWACC, as it affords a great opportunity for our IBA members to be involved in a chamber at a lower membership cost for a continued level of independence.”

All future networking event information and registration can be found on the GWACC website at gwaccnj.com.

Photos Courtesy of Gene Jannotti