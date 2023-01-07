‘Giving Tree’ Christmas donations are made at Mother Seton

CLARK, NJ — Every Monday prior to Thanksgiving, contributions of food are solicited at Mother Seton Regional High School for donation to Saint Joseph Social Service Center. Every year during the Christmas season, a “Giving Tree” is placed in the lobby of Mother Seton Regional High School in Clark, where donations are collected for future delivery to charitable organizations.

This Christmas and Thanksgiving, the school’s students, families and alumnae were more generous than ever. In addition to delivering hundreds of sandwiches and bags of food each week to St. Joseph Social Service Center in Elizabeth, at Thanksgiving they donated holiday food, including turkeys, and coats. During the Christmas season, they donated hundreds of gifts to St. Joseph, as well as to Brother Bonaventure Care Center in Elizabeth.

Photo Courtesy of Mother Seton Regional High School