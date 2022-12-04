Former Clark councilman petitions for new GSP exit

CLARK, NJ — Former Clark Councilman Bill Caruso said he is trying to establish a townwide petition to reevaluate the need for a new Garden State Parkway exit on Inman Avenue in Colonia, just south of Exit 135. At a recent meeting in Clark, many township residents requested that Caruso take on this project, which they feel is necessary, in the interest of public safety.

While serving on the Clark Township Council from 1985 to 1994, Caruso attended many meetings regarding this subject. He was then told the proposal was rejected due to insufficient traffic in the area.

Clark residents are now finding it difficult to navigate the increased traffic due to new apartment complexes, shopping centers and an industrial complex being built on Terminal Avenue, not to mention traffic coming from Colonia, Edison and Rahway.

Caruso is seeking the support of the Clark mayor and all council members to encourage the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to open a new exit in Colonia, Exit 135B.

Caruso said he is hoping to get thousands of township residents and property owners to sign the petition before he presents it to the NJTA.