FKH students raise money for American Heart Association

CLARK, NJ — Since 2014, students at Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School have been participating in the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge. This year, 122 FKH students registered for the Kids Heart Challenge Road Trip and completed “Finn’s Mission.” Finn Blumenthal is an energetic first-grader who was born with multiple heart defects and spent the first eight months of his life in the hospital. He has had 14 heart surgeries and more than 18 medical procedures. The students who participated raised funds to help kids like Finn and learned about the importance of taking care of their own hearts. Throughout the month, FKH physical education teacher Caleb Bain taught students the importance of exercise in maintaining a healthy heart.

This year, FKH raised $13,061 for the American Heart Association, the most FKH has ever raised, according to coordinator Megan Bilak, FKH nurse.

Photo Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski