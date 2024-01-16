First-grade activities offered at Hehnly School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — First-grade students at Frank K. Hehnly Elementary School celebrated the 50th day of school in style. In recognition of the day, the first grade dressed up in its best 1950s apparel and talked about life then and how it compares to today. The children also tried their best to dial a number on a rotary phone.

The classes played ’50s music and the children learned a popular dance from that time.

The day before Thanksgiving, students read “Balloons Over Broadway” and talked about the history of the parade. Then the class designed and created their own floats. Students then had a parade in their buddy class.

Photos Courtesy of Christine Casale Broski