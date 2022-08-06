Family Night celebrated with the Somerset Patriots

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Recreation Director Ralph Bernardo was happy to gather the community for Clark’s annual Family Night with the Somerset Patriots on Friday, June 10, after a two-year break from the tradition.

“We’ve been doing this for years. So many people bring their kids to these games. It’s an affordable night out, and it drove me crazy not to be able to do this event the last few years,” said Bernardo. “It was fun to be back.”

The stadium was completely sold out, with 8,400 people in attendance, including 100 members of the Clark community, who joined in to watch the Patriots play the Akron Ducks. The game was followed by a fireworks show.

Photos Courtesy of Ralph Bernardo