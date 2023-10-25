Family Fun Harvest Walk offered at Oak Ridge Park

CLARK, NJ — Bring the entire family for a fun walk with refreshments, pumpkin decorating, face painting and a Harvest Trunk or Treat to The Arc of Union County’s Step Up for the Arc: Family Fun Harvest Walk, on Sunday, Oct. 29, at Oak Ridge Park in Clark.

Sign up at www.arcunion.org. Rain ponchos are guaranteed to all Fun Walk pre-registrants who register by Wednesday, Oct. 25.

How can you get involved? Create a team, invite your friends and family, volunteer at the event, donate some swag or be a sponsor. Opportunities abound for local business owners and corporations to get involved.

Registration is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The walk starts at 10 a.m. and pumpkin decorating, face painting and the Harvest Trunk or Treat begins at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 973-315-0009.

Photo Courtesy of Marianne Kranz