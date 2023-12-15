Families bond together at Winter Ceramics Night

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — Mothers, daughters, fathers, sons and even grandmothers bonded together painting a snowman ceramic.

The Clark Public School District’s Parent University hosted the free event on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Arthur L. Johnson High School cafeteria. Ceramics teacher Barbara Aliseo gave the class. Aliseo is a certified ceramics teacher who has 40 years of experience. She teaches at recreational centers, schools and gives private classes.

The event reached its capacity with 80 sign-ups. It was open to every school and every grade level.

“It’s a nice way for us to come together,” said Christine Casale Broski, supervisor of Educational Initiatives, Clark Public School District. “We try to connect with our community. It’s a great way to involve everyone in the community. We’re always looking for different ideas and different topics that are important.”

“I’m excited to begin to celebrate the holiday season with our parents and children,” said Edward Grande, superintendent of schools at Clark Public Schools.

Lindsey Barrett was painting snowmen with her two children, Jameson, 7, and Cameron, 5. “My kids were super excited to come on a Wednesday night. They were looking forward to it all week,” Barret said.

Nicole Corso was bonding with her 7-year-old daughter, Rachel, who loves ceramics.

Michelle Rodriguez, principal of School 8 in Linden, was there with her 5-year-old son, Marino. She said she was happy to be spending time as a family.

Jennifer Phillips brought her 7-year-old son, William. Together, they work on arts and crafts at home, but being at the class he was able to spend time with friends. “Something fun for the holidays,” Phillips said.

Rosa Scipioni and her son, Giovanni, 10, both said they love the holidays. “We decorate our home (for Christmas) two weeks before Thanksgiving,” Scipioni said. She said she’s going to put her snowman in the living room, and Giovanni will have his snowman in his bedroom, where there is “lots of art.” Giovanni’s room is also filled with Legos and paintings, including a winter one of a penguin skating.

Carrie Thomas and her 8-year-old daughter, Gianna, said they were having a blast creating art together. “Gianna loves to paint,” Thomas said. Gianna makes “slime” herself and brings it with her on camping trips. She also writes and illustrates.

Linda Pelissier was painting with her 11-year-old granddaughter, Melody, who went to art school and likes to work with clay.

Billy Elzahr shared a table with his 9-year-old daughter, Savanna; and Michelle Erxleben and her daughters, Morgan, 9, and Hailey, 7. There were a lot of happy smiles as they connected, making art together.

To learn more about the Clark Public School District, visit: http://www.clarkschools.org/.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta