Enjoying ‘Coffee With a Clark Cop’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CLARK, NJ — The Clark Police Department had its first-ever Coffee With a Clark Cop event on Monday, Nov. 14, at Manny’s Diner. The event was part of a nationwide effort by law enforcement agencies to meet with the community they serve over a cup of joe to get to know one another.

“It is an important event to help our residents to get to know Clark police officers and for us to know them,” said Capt. Christian Lott. “It was a great success, and we look forward to holding more events with the community in the future.”

Community members came and went throughout the morning, joining police officers for coffee and light refreshments. The event was organized through a joint effort between the Clark police, Clark Township and the Clark PBA Local 125.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Clee