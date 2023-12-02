‘Dueling Pianos’ face off at Temple Beth O’r Beth Torah

CLARK, NJ — Temple Beth O’r Beth Torah is busy making plans for a musical interactive event at the synagogue called, “Dueling Pianos, Shake, Rattle and Roll.”

Program organizers invite the public to visit the temple’s website at www.bethorbethtorah.org or call the temple office to make reservations to join in the celebratory event which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Guests are asked to consider and bring their personal musical favorite tunes prior to attending. During the show, everyone can then make requests to a duo of skilled pianists. The pair of performers then take the requests and sing and play them in a new creative way. They play a gamut of musicians, including Jimmy Buffet, Garth Brooks, Maroon 5, Billy Joel, Tom Petty, Jerry Lee Lewis, Disney, Bruno Mars, Elvis, Madonna, Ed Sheeran, Metallica and just about anything else.

But most important, the show is all about the audience. It’s a clap-a-long, sing-a-long, crazy fiesta, with roasts, drinking songs, toasts and hi-octane comedy. The show encourages the audience to sing along, laugh along, dance along and party along with an experience that’s never the same twice. From rockers such as Billy Joel to Bon Jovi, from pop stars such as Bruno Mars to Britney Spears, anything goes.

Admission ranges from $55 for a single ticket to sponsorship packages that include wine, beer, snacks, food and other refreshments. Temple Beth O’r Beth Torah is located at 111 Valley Road, Clark. Log onto www.bethorbethtorah.org to sign up or call the temple’s office at 732-381-8403.

Photo Courtesy of Temple Beth O’r Beth Torah